RACA Signs Agreements To Train Culinary Students At Regional Hotels

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA) on Wednesday signed cooperation agreements with three 5-star regional hotels, aimed to enhance quality of specialized technical education in Jordan and provide practical training opportunities for its students, which would boost their expertise and knowledge in the culinary sector at the regional and international levels.According to a RACA statement, the training opportunities are scheduled to take place in hotels in Ireland, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as part of the academy's programs for a bachelor's degree in cuisine and beverage management and a diploma in culinary arts.Additionally, the academy said field training for students will provide "appropriate" opportunities to learn about global expertise in the culinary and hospitality sectors, increase their related experience, enhance their understanding of global markets and ways to meet customers' needs of different nationalities, and know the sector's operators in these countries.Established in 2008, RACA, an initiative of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), seeks to raise the education level in the Kingdom's tourism sector and advise youth to join specialties with high demand in the labor market.