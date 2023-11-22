Iran Supports Decisions Of OPEC+ Alliance, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Iran supports
the decisions of the OPEC+ alliance as one of the founding members
of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said, Trend reports.
The minister added that because Iran considers the agreement of
the OPEC and OPEC+ alliance members to benefit the oil market,
producers, consumers and the world economy within the framework of
the declaration of cooperation.
Owji also stated that all observers and analysts on the oil
market acknowledge the constructive achievements of the OPEC+
alliance for the realization of energy security and the
establishment of stability in the oil market. The agreement and
decisions of the OPEC+ alliance eliminate price volatility in oil
markets, help improve the world's economic conditions, encourage
new investments in the world's oil industry, and ensure energy
security.
"Continuing tension in the Middle East causes instability and
uncertainty in the world's energy markets, especially oil markets.
For this reason, all options will be examined at the next meeting
of the member countries of the OPEC+ alliance," he said.
According to the minister, maintaining the stability of the oil
market requires continued cooperation between OPEC and OPEC+
members. The will of the member countries of the OPEC+ alliance is
aimed at maintaining stability in the oil market.
Currently, there are 13 members of OPEC and 12 members of OPEC+
alliance.
On November 26, a meeting will be held in Vienna, Austria, with
the participation of the officials of the member countries of the
OPEC+ alliance.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.