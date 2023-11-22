Iran Supports Decisions Of OPEC+ Alliance, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Iran supports the decisions of the OPEC+ alliance as one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said, Trend reports.

The minister added that because Iran considers the agreement of the OPEC and OPEC+ alliance members to benefit the oil market, producers, consumers and the world economy within the framework of the declaration of cooperation.

Owji also stated that all observers and analysts on the oil market acknowledge the constructive achievements of the OPEC+ alliance for the realization of energy security and the establishment of stability in the oil market. The agreement and decisions of the OPEC+ alliance eliminate price volatility in oil markets, help improve the world's economic conditions, encourage new investments in the world's oil industry, and ensure energy security.

"Continuing tension in the Middle East causes instability and uncertainty in the world's energy markets, especially oil markets. For this reason, all options will be examined at the next meeting of the member countries of the OPEC+ alliance," he said.

According to the minister, maintaining the stability of the oil market requires continued cooperation between OPEC and OPEC+ members. The will of the member countries of the OPEC+ alliance is aimed at maintaining stability in the oil market.

Currently, there are 13 members of OPEC and 12 members of OPEC+ alliance.

On November 26, a meeting will be held in Vienna, Austria, with the participation of the officials of the member countries of the OPEC+ alliance.

