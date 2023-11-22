-->


Azconnexus Satellite Internet Platform Installed In Lachin


11/22/2023 9:27:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) has installed the first KA-band antenna in Lachin to provide Internet services through the Azconnexus platform, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

The aim is to provide access to modern digital services and develop the telecommunications sphere on the territory of Lachin district, which has mountainous terrain, the ministry said. KA-band with a higher bandwidth provides favorable coverage for small-sized antennas. It will also allow Internet providers and telecom operators to expand their networks in remote and mountainous areas.

The Azconnexus platform of Azerkosmos, launched in 2021, provides seamless, secure, high-speed, and high-quality internet services. Azconnexus satellite internet is available to users at state enterprises, transport, business centers, and data centers in remote areas with insufficient internet coverage. This platform provides users with various types of traffic, including video and audio data via satellite internet.

