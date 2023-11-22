Azconnexus Satellite Internet Platform Installed In Lachin

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Space Agency
of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) has installed the first
KA-band antenna in Lachin to provide Internet services through the
Azconnexus platform, Trend reports,
referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transportation.
The aim is to provide access to modern digital services and
develop the telecommunications sphere on the territory of Lachin
district, which has mountainous terrain, the ministry said. KA-band
with a higher bandwidth provides favorable coverage for small-sized
antennas. It will also allow Internet providers and telecom
operators to expand their networks in remote and mountainous
areas.
The Azconnexus platform of Azerkosmos, launched in 2021,
provides seamless, secure, high-speed, and high-quality internet
services. Azconnexus satellite internet is available to users at
state enterprises, transport, business centers, and data centers in
remote areas with insufficient internet coverage. This platform
provides users with various types of traffic, including video and
audio data via satellite internet.
