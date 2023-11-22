Azerbaijan's ASAN Xidmet Shows Off Robot Functioning On AI Basis At SPECA Countries Exhibition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan's
ASAN Xidmet (state agency for public services) presented a robot
functioning on the basis of artificial intelligence (AI) "RoboRek"
at the SPECA countries exhibition, Deputy of ASAN Xidmеt's
international department Turana Gasimova told Trend .
She noted that this exhibit is presented in the "digital
development and innovation" section, where advanced technologies
and the latest achievements in the field of artificial
intelligence, virtual reality and robotics are demonstrated.
"RoboRek" - replacing traditional static advertising, is a robot
functioning on the basis of artificial intelligence in indoor
spaces, at conferences, universities, shopping centers, airports
and product presentations," she said.
Gasimova emphasized that the exposition is aimed at
demonstrating the possibilities of modern gadgets and software in
transforming everyday life and work processes.
"The presented projects within the exposition are developed by
Azerbaijani startups with the support of ASAN Xidmеt," she
added.
In addition to the robot, a hologram is also presented at the
exhibition.
