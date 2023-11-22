Another Group Of Native Residents Arrives In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, November 22. Another group
of native residents has arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin, Trend 's Karabakh bureau
reports.
A total of 81 people (21 families), who left Baku in the
morning, have already arrived in Lachin, where they were met by
representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, the
special representative office of Azerbaijan's President in Lachin
district, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region, and
Baku Improvement Service.
Thus, 346 families, i.e. 1,326 people were provided with
permanent residence in Lachin.
All conditions have been created to accommodate the resettled
families in Lachin in the houses where they used to live and which
were restored or rebuilt after the end of Armenian occupation on
the instructions of the head of state.
