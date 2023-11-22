Another Group Of Native Residents Arrives In Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, November 22. Another group of native residents has arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

A total of 81 people (21 families), who left Baku in the morning, have already arrived in Lachin, where they were met by representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, the special representative office of Azerbaijan's President in Lachin district, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region, and Baku Improvement Service.

Thus, 346 families, i.e. 1,326 people were provided with permanent residence in Lachin.

All conditions have been created to accommodate the resettled families in Lachin in the houses where they used to live and which were restored or rebuilt after the end of Armenian occupation on the instructions of the head of state.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel