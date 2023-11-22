-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Sets Tasks Of Transport Coordination Council - Decree


11/22/2023 9:27:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The tasks of the Transport Coordination Council have been determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472061

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search