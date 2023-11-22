-->


Pakistani Citizen Apprehended While Trying To Breach Azerbaijan-Georgian Border (PHOTO)


11/22/2023 9:26:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22 . As a result of the vigilance of border troops of the State Border Guard Service (SBS), violation of the state border was prevented on the territory of the service unit "Zagatala", Trend reports, referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan informed that Azan Sohail Mohammed (2001 year of birth), a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, was arrested on November 21 at 18:15 (GMT+4) on the territory of the border outpost located near the village of Pochtbina in the Balakan region while attempting to cross the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the direction of Georgia.

"During the investigation, it was established that the detainee officially arrived in the country, intending to violate the state border and migrate from the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia, then from there to one of the European countries.

Operative investigation measures to identify and neutralize the criminal migration channel are being continued," said the SBS agency in a statement.

