Pakistani Citizen Apprehended While Trying To Breach Azerbaijan-Georgian Border (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22 . As a result of
the vigilance of border troops of the State Border Guard Service
(SBS), violation of the state border was prevented on the territory
of the service unit "Zagatala", Trend reports, referring to the State Border Service
of Azerbaijan.
The State Border Service of Azerbaijan informed that Azan Sohail
Mohammed (2001 year of birth), a citizen of the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan, was arrested on November 21 at 18:15 (GMT+4) on the
territory of the border outpost located near the village of
Pochtbina in the Balakan region while attempting to cross the state
border of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the direction of
Georgia.
"During the investigation, it was established that the detainee
officially arrived in the country, intending to violate the state
border and migrate from the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia, then
from there to one of the European countries.
Operative investigation measures to identify and neutralize the
criminal migration channel are being continued," said the SBS
agency in a statement.
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472059
