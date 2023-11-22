Armenia's Reckless Bet On West Helping Out, Fails - Russian MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Yerevan's
reckless bet on West helping out, has failed, Russian Foreign
Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly
briefing, Trend reports.
"Yerevan is eager to negotiate in Washington and Brussels,
although neither the US nor the EU can be considered conscientious
intermediaries for a number of reasons. Their actions are
subordinated to the goal of pushing Russia out of the South
Caucasus. They want to destroy the existing security mechanisms,
while stealing and reinterpreting the trilateral agreements reached
with Moscow's participation. Therefore, there can be no real
benefit from their mediation," she noted.
Zakharova said that despite invitations, negotiations on the
peace treaty froze.
She emphasized that the Russian side has repeatedly invited
Armenia to join the negotiations in Moscow and other platforms, but
"there is no clear response from Yerevan".
