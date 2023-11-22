-->


Armenia's Reckless Bet On West Helping Out, Fails - Russian MFA


11/22/2023 9:26:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Yerevan's reckless bet on West helping out, has failed, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Yerevan is eager to negotiate in Washington and Brussels, although neither the US nor the EU can be considered conscientious intermediaries for a number of reasons. Their actions are subordinated to the goal of pushing Russia out of the South Caucasus. They want to destroy the existing security mechanisms, while stealing and reinterpreting the trilateral agreements reached with Moscow's participation. Therefore, there can be no real benefit from their mediation," she noted.

Zakharova said that despite invitations, negotiations on the peace treaty froze.

She emphasized that the Russian side has repeatedly invited Armenia to join the negotiations in Moscow and other platforms, but "there is no clear response from Yerevan".

