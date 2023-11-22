-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Establish Secretariat Of Transport Coordination Council


11/22/2023 9:26:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. According to the Regulation on the Transport Coordination Council approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Secretariat of the Council will be established, Trend reports.

The secretariat is in charge of organizing the activities of the Transport Coordination Council.

Previously, its functions were carried out by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

The chairman of the council determines the composition of the secretariat.

The full text of the regulation is available here .

MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472055

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search