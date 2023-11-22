Azerbaijan To Establish Secretariat Of Transport Coordination Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. According to the
Regulation on the Transport Coordination Council approved by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Secretariat of the Council
will be established, Trend reports.
The secretariat is in charge of organizing the activities of the
Transport Coordination Council.
Previously, its functions were carried out by the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transportation.
The chairman of the council determines the composition of the
secretariat.
The full text of the regulation is available here .
