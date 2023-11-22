State Refugee Committee Spreads Information On Resettlement In Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The State
Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons
of the Republic of Azerbaijan receives numerous appeals on
resettlement of IDPs from different areas to Azerbaijan's
Khankendi, the territory liberated from Armenian occupation,
Trend reports,
referring to the State Committee.
"We call to your notice that the I State Program of Great Return
includes resettlement to repaired and newly built villages in
territory liberated from Armenian occupation. Forced migrants are
assigned a permanent address based on the city, area, town, or
settlement in which they are registered", the Committee stated.
It is also planned to resettle IDPs from this territory in
Khankendi," said in a statement of the Committee.
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.