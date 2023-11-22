Instructions For Obtaining Cargo Transportation Permit In Azerbaijan Released

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. According to the most recent revision to the Road Transport Law, a permit is required for the transportation of passengers and cargoes by road, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

In order to do this it is necessary to fill in the appropriate fields on the gov portal.

The Agency has launched an electronic service for issuing permits electronically. In order to use the service, it is necessary to get access to the electronic service "Application for issuance of permit in the field of passenger and cargo transportation by road transport" on the portal gov". The electronic service can be accessed through an enhanced signature via ASAN Login.

After logging into the system, legal entities and entrepreneurs who wish to submit an application should first select the field of activity and construct their profile. Because this system is linked to the information systems of the relevant government agencies, the majority of the information in the required papers is derived from there, reducing the amount of documents needed. The system is linked to the state payment site and allows for electronic payments based on the areas of activity that need payment of a fee. The appeal is sent to the Agency for electronic evaluation when information is submitted according to the line of business and documents are included.

The application is reviewed by the Agency within the time restrictions set by law, and in the event of a deficiency, "Authorization" is provided to the applicant's electronic cabinet.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel