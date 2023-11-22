Instructions For Obtaining Cargo Transportation Permit In Azerbaijan Released

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. According to the
most recent revision to the Road Transport Law, a permit is
required for the transportation of passengers and cargoes by road,
Trend reports via
Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.
In order to do this it is necessary to fill in the appropriate
fields on the gov portal.
The Agency has launched an electronic service for issuing
permits electronically. In order to use the service, it is
necessary to get access to the electronic service "Application for
issuance of permit in the field of passenger and cargo
transportation by road transport" on the portal
gov". The electronic service can be accessed
through an enhanced signature via ASAN Login.
After logging into the system, legal entities and entrepreneurs
who wish to submit an application should first select the field of
activity and construct their profile. Because this system is linked
to the information systems of the relevant government agencies, the
majority of the information in the required papers is derived from
there, reducing the amount of documents needed. The system is
linked to the state payment site and allows for electronic payments
based on the areas of activity that need payment of a fee. The
appeal is sent to the Agency for electronic evaluation when
information is submitted according to the line of business and
documents are included.
The application is reviewed by the Agency within the time
restrictions set by law, and in the event of a deficiency,
"Authorization" is provided to the applicant's electronic
cabinet.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.