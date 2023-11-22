Talks About Armenia's Forced Search For Alternative To Russia - Attempt To Shift Responsibility, MFA Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Talks about
Armenia's forced search for an alternative to Russia is an attempt
to shift responsibility and find the guilty in own mistakes, the
Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria
Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
She made the remark, commenting on the statements of the
Armenian authorities regarding the so-called 'change of direction'
in the country's foreign policy.
"It's interesting to know how this is working practically. It's
a blatant attempt to conceal true intentions. It's clear that it
involves a fundamental change in Armenia's orientation in foreign
affairs, and this is being done quite obviously with hints from the
West," Zakharova said.
"They are trying to camouflage it, hoping that they can maintain
the previous level of assistance and some special relationships.
This is all visible and understandable, and it cannot be hidden.
Talks about Armenia allegedly being forced to seek an alternative
because it did not receive a response from Russia to its requests,
and that Armenia is not leaving the CSTO but, on the contrary, is
an attempt to shift responsibility and find those responsible for
their own miscalculations," she stated.
Zakharova mentioned that consultations were held with Armenia,
both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the CSTO.
However, Yerevan made the decision in favor of hosting an EU
mission in the country.
"Armenia's request to remove the consideration of the draft
statement in support of achieving peace in the region from the CSTO
summit agenda is also very eloquent. Russia and other CSTO allies
remain open to dialogue and are ready to help if Yerevan wants to
do so," she said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472051
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.