Russia Not Surprised By Baku's Harsh Assessment Of France's Actions MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Russia is not at
all surprised by Baku's harsh assessment of France's actions, the
Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria
Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
"Both in Baku and in a number of other places, there is fatigue
from the insistence of Paris, which unsuccessfully tries to
rehabilitate its political reputation in the South Caucasus,
significantly tarnished in other parts of the world and on other
continents," she said.
Zakharova expressed regret that the risks of recurrence in the
South Caucasus persist.
"In this regard, Russia consistently works to turn the region
into a zone of stability and prosperity based on a balance of
interests among all regional players and their neighbors," the
official noted. "We are building interactions within the framework
of the '3+3' consultative regional platform and are working on the
comprehensive normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan
based on the highest-level trilateral agreements."
She also said that the goals of Western intermediaries,
including France, are entirely different.
"They seek to turn the South Caucasus into yet another arena for
geopolitical confrontation, ignoring the fundamental interests of
the region's countries and doing nothing to ensure the security,
stability, and prosperity of this region," Zakharova added.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his
address to the participants of the International Conference on
“Decolonization: Women's Empowerment and Development” held on
November 21 in Baku that France destabilizes not only its past and
present colonies but also the South Caucasus, by supporting
separatist tendencies and separatists.
"By arming Armenia, it implements a militaristic policy,
encourages revanchist forces in Armenia, and prepares the ground
for the start of new wars in our region. At the same time, France
abuses its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council
to carry out its biased and prejudiced policy, engages in
geopolitical intrigues in various regions, and tries to use Western
organizations as a means of pressure on other states," President
Ilham Aliyev said.
France must implement the decisions of the International Court
of Justice regarding the nuclear tests conducted in the Pacific
Ocean and stop the practice of lecturing other countries, the head
of state noted.
