Business Reps To Sign Documents Within SPECA Summit - Azerbaijani Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Within the framework of the first summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, businessmen will hold B2B meetings to establish mutual cooperation, discuss projects, form future partnerships, and relevant documents will be signed, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Within the SPECA week in Azerbaijan, an exhibition of SPECA countries was organized, consisting of two parts: inner and outer exhibition zones. In the inner zone there are stands on national economies of SPECA member countries, including Azerbaijan's stand. In addition, there are stands dedicated to the 25th anniversary of SPECA, reflecting the joint cooperation of the member countries," he said.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan's stand presents information, exhibits, videos related to its economic development, industry, defense industry, agriculture, tourism, energy, state support for entrepreneurship development, and work carried out in its territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

'We believe that holding such exhibitions will promote cooperation between SPECA member countries. Also, a business meeting between businessmen of the member countries will be held on November 24 within the SPECA Week. During this business forum, discussions will be held to establish mutual cooperation, discuss projects, form future partnerships and sign relevant documents," he added.

An exhibition of SPECA member countries on the theme "Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development" is being held in Baku on November 22-25. The exhibition is held on the special initiative of Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia - SPECA Week.

The purpose of the exhibition is to demonstrate the economic potential of the participating countries, discuss opportunities for joint mutually beneficial partnership and strengthen regional economic cooperation between the member states.

The products of 33 companies are presented in the "Made in Azerbaijan" section. The exhibition hall has 1,034 m2 for the stand of Azerbaijan, and 253 m2 each for the stands of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. All stands are set up in a single design. In the center of the exhibition pavilion, along with the stands of the countries, there is a separate stand of 300 m2 reflecting the cooperation of SPECA countries.

