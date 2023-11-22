Business Reps To Sign Documents Within SPECA Summit - Azerbaijani Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Within the
framework of the first summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, businessmen will hold
B2B meetings to establish mutual cooperation, discuss projects,
form future partnerships, and relevant documents will be signed,
Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov told reporters,
Trend reports.
"Within the SPECA week in Azerbaijan, an exhibition of SPECA
countries was organized, consisting of two parts: inner and outer
exhibition zones. In the inner zone there are stands on national
economies of SPECA member countries, including Azerbaijan's stand.
In addition, there are stands dedicated to the 25th anniversary of
SPECA, reflecting the joint cooperation of the member countries,"
he said.
Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan's stand presents information,
exhibits, videos related to its economic development, industry,
defense industry, agriculture, tourism, energy, state support for
entrepreneurship development, and work carried out in its
territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
'We believe that holding such exhibitions will promote
cooperation between SPECA member countries. Also, a business
meeting between businessmen of the member countries will be held on
November 24 within the SPECA Week. During this business forum,
discussions will be held to establish mutual cooperation, discuss
projects, form future partnerships and sign relevant documents," he
added.
An exhibition of SPECA member countries on the theme "Regional
Cooperation for Sustainable Development" is being held in Baku on
November 22-25. The exhibition is held on the special initiative of
Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia - SPECA Week.
The purpose of the exhibition is to demonstrate the economic
potential of the participating countries, discuss opportunities for
joint mutually beneficial partnership and strengthen regional
economic cooperation between the member states.
The products of 33 companies are presented in the "Made in
Azerbaijan" section. The exhibition hall has 1,034 m2 for the stand
of Azerbaijan, and 253 m2 each for the stands of Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. All stands are
set up in a single design. In the center of the exhibition
pavilion, along with the stands of the countries, there is a
separate stand of 300 m2 reflecting the cooperation of SPECA
countries.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.