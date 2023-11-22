Azerbaijan To Consider Requirements For Prospective Road Traffic Management Programs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Cabinet of
Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will consider the
expediency of requirements on development of prospective programs
of road traffic organization by individuals and legal entities,
Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a decree in this regard.
According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers within three
months will examine the expediency of development, as well as
implementation of perspective programs, complex schemes, and
projects of road traffic organization by physical and legal persons
and submit its proposals on this to the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472047
