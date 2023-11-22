UK Supports Sustainable Peace In South Caucasus - Leo Docherty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. UK supports
sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, Deputy Secretary of State
for Europe in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of
Great Britain and Northern Ireland Leo Docherty wrote on "X"
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"It is a pleasure to be in Baku once again. I had the
opportunity to discuss regional security issues with Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev. The UK supports sustainable peace in the
South Caucasus and everyone can benefit from it," he said.
Docherty also met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov on November 22, 2023.
