-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK Supports Sustainable Peace In South Caucasus - Leo Docherty


11/22/2023 9:26:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. UK supports sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, Deputy Secretary of State for Europe in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Leo Docherty wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"It is a pleasure to be in Baku once again. I had the opportunity to discuss regional security issues with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The UK supports sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and everyone can benefit from it," he said.

Docherty also met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on November 22, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472046

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search