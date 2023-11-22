Russia's Guaranteed Defeat Only Promising Solution For Ending War - Adviser

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the Ukrainian President once again notes that there is no promising solution for ending the war in Ukraine and providing general security guarantees, except for Russia's full defeat.

That's according to Mykhailo Podolyak , the adviser to the head of the President's Office, who made the statement via X, Ukrinform reports.

"There is no promising solution for stopping the war in Eastern Europe (Ukraine), reducing global escalation and providing general security guarantees, except for Russia's guaranteed defeat and the legal (physical) removal of Putin's ruling elite from power," Podolyak said.

According to him, the current Russian Federation is a key investor in instability, terrorism, multi-component wars on different continents, and provocative propaganda.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, assured that President Volodymyr Zelensky would not go for any peace negotiations with Russia.