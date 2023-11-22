France Sells Illiquid Military Equipment To Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova,
commenting at a briefing today on the delivery of French "Bastion"
armoured vehicles to Armenia, said that France sold illiquid
military equipment to Yerevan, with Paris sending it to Yerevan
because it could not sell it elsewhere, Azernews reports.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that arguments that the
supply of such equipment to Armenia would benefit the country's
security seem naive:
"This armoured equipment has shown very low efficiency in real
combat conditions."
As a reminder, on 14 November, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan said in a telephone conversation with Belarusian
President Alexander Lukashenko that he would not participate in the
CSTO meeting on 23 November.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Armenian
Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said that they would not
participate in the CSTO Minsk meeting.
We shall remind you that Ukraine refused the Bastion armoured
vehicles sent by France because of weak protection. The French
publication "Ouest France" published an article a few days ago
saying that these unusable vehicles were sent to Armenia. "These
vehicles were originally intended for Ukraine, but Kyiv considered
that these vehicles have poor protection against artillery fire and
anti-tank missiles," Ouest France said.
We would like to add that Yerevan received the first batch of
military aid from France. The first batch of armoured vehicles for
the Armenian army is already being delivered to the country via
Georgia.
It should be noted that Bastion armoured vehicles were
originally developed for French troops in former colonial countries
of Africa. And now France is looking for any way to get rid of this
equipment.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107472041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.