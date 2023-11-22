Representatives Of Kyrgyz Companies Get Acquainted With Business Sphere In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
On November 21, representatives of Kyrgyz companies operating in
the fields of textile, construction, agrarian, logistics, etc. held
a familiarisation visit to Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azernews reports.
The Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) said that EZDA
Deputy Chairman Fuad Maharramov informed company representatives
about industrial zones operating in Azerbaijan, favourable
investment opportunities for entrepreneurs, applied tax and customs
concessions, and presented the presentation of industrial
zones.
The representatives of the Kyrgyz companies participating in the
meeting spoke about the activities of the enterprises they
represent and opportunities for cooperation.
At the same time, company representatives pointed out that they
are interested in the implementation of business projects by taking
advantage of the available favourable investment opportunities in
the industrial zones operating in Azerbaijan.
In the end, the guests got acquainted with the work done in the
Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and the production processes in
the electrical equipment and heavy machinery factories of the
residents of the Industrial Park "STP" LLC.
