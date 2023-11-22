Representatives Of Kyrgyz Companies Get Acquainted With Business Sphere In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On November 21, representatives of Kyrgyz companies operating in the fields of textile, construction, agrarian, logistics, etc. held a familiarisation visit to Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

The Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) said that EZDA Deputy Chairman Fuad Maharramov informed company representatives about industrial zones operating in Azerbaijan, favourable investment opportunities for entrepreneurs, applied tax and customs concessions, and presented the presentation of industrial zones.

The representatives of the Kyrgyz companies participating in the meeting spoke about the activities of the enterprises they represent and opportunities for cooperation.

At the same time, company representatives pointed out that they are interested in the implementation of business projects by taking advantage of the available favourable investment opportunities in the industrial zones operating in Azerbaijan.

In the end, the guests got acquainted with the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and the production processes in the electrical equipment and heavy machinery factories of the residents of the Industrial Park "STP" LLC.