Students Of Government College Demand Principal Appointment And Educational Upgrades

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Khyber District, students from Government Degree College Kohi Sher Haider have issued a warning, declaring their intention to stage a sit-in on November 30 if the College's principal position remains vacant for another five years. The protest includes the closure of the Pak-Afghan highway to all traffic.

During a press conference, Hamidullah, president of Bara Press Club, expressed concerns about the prolonged vacancy in the principal's position at Government Degree College Kohi Sher Haider, leading to various issues. The college currently offers only BS programs in Geography and Computer Science, a limitation the students wish to address.

The students emphasized the need to expand the academic offerings by introducing BS programs in English, Physics, Chemistry, Urdu, Islamiat, Political Science, and other disciplines. This expansion aims to provide educational opportunities to more students in the underprivileged area of Bara.

Highlighting the current challenges, the students outlined the absence of electricity, computer and science laboratories, transportation, a sweeper, and financial resources. They described the college as a hub of problems.

Despite previous appeals to the former MNA, the concerned provincial assembly member, and the deputy chairman of the Senate, the students are now urging the Provincial Caretaker Government and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi to prioritize and address their concerns.

In a subsequent protest, students displayed banners and placards bearing slogans related to the college's problems and the necessary solutions.