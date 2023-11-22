Deeptech Startup Dista Wins Nasscom Emerge 50 Award 2023

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dista , an AI-enabled location intelligence platform has been selected as one of the winners at the Nasscom Emerge 50 Awards 2023. The deeptech SaaS startup was honored at the Nasscom Future Forge 2023 event in Bengaluru.

The award recognizes Indian tech start-ups who have showcased breakthrough development in the deeptech space for pushing the boundaries of technology to solve global challenges.

Dista was handpicked from nearly 750 submissions based on several parameters, including financials, growth, market and product differentiation, market size, and usage of advanced technology.

Shishir Gokhale , CEO and Co-founder, Dista said,“ I am happy and honored to receive the prestigious award from Nasscom alongside some of the top innovative startups. The recognition further validates the impact of our AI-powered location intelligence product suite across multiple industry verticals. We remain steadfast in our mission of applying location intelligence to enterprises."

Nasscom represents the voice of the $247 billion technology industry in India. The association has been championing large and small businesses in their growth journey.

Dista has been ranked in Forbes India's list of Top 200 Companies at DGEMS 2023 . The recognition honors enterprises redefining boundaries and setting new standards in the international business landscape.

About Dista

Dista's location intelligence framework helps business leaders Visualize, Strategize, and Operationalize their end-to-end field operations. Our AI-powered product suits have over 55K daily active users and orchestrate over 15M jobs monthly. Leading enterprise customers have seen a 50% increase in field coverage, a 70% increase in agent productivity, and a 150% increase in business.

We have 40+ global enterprise customers across Banking and Financial Services, Supply Chain and Logistics, Retail & FMCGs.