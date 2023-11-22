Kuwait's Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad Wins Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The 12th Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum for Creative Sports Award choose Kuwait's Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Arab sports personality of the year.

The media office of the award said that Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad, who was head of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) in 2010-2016 and held other positions, was chosen for his immense contribution to sports.

Other honorees included FIFA President Gianni Infantino who was selected for his role in introducing new technologies in Football and also for tightening drug testing process globally.

The list also had Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman Sheikh Amer bin Hamid Al-Nuaimi as the UAE sports personality of the year.

The 12th Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum for Creative Sports Award is one of the premier sports prizes given to individuals that contribute and promote various sports disciplines. (end)

