GCC Chief Praises Qatari Efforts For Reaching Gaza Tuce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi praised, on Wednesday, efforts exerted by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in reaching an agreement to implement a humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip.

Al-Budaiwi said in a statement that Qatar was the first country, which was keen to maintain contact with all parties involved in order to have a truce in place, including efforts for a ceasefire and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged city.

The GCC chief expressed hopes that the agreement will contribute to the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel to Gaza, hoping that this pause leads to a ceasefire and end the ongoing war on Gaza. (end)

kns







MENAFN22112023000071011013ID1107471998