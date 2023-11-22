(MENAFN- Pressat) 22nd November 2023

Sureserve Group Ltd

("Sureserve" or the "Group")

Acquisition of Swale Heating Holdings Ltd

Further expands Group's capabilities heating solutions.

Sureserve, the energy services Group, announces that it has signed and exchanged a contract to acquire the entire issued share capital of Swale Heating Holdings Ltd and its subsidiary Swale Heating Limited ("Swale Heating"), a business delivering gas and renewable heating solutions to both public and private sector customers.

Swale Heating was established in 1972 to provide heating services to residential and social housing clients. The business provides installation, repair and maintenance services to over 140,000 households across the Southeast, London and East Anglia. Swale Heating specialises in standard boiler installations, technical commercial projects, and a range of renewable heating solutions, with comprehensive customer service delivered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Further information on Swale Heating can be found at:

The business currently turns over £43m.

Commenting on the acquisition, Graham Levinsohn, Group CEO, Sureserve Group Ltd said:

" We are delighted to welcome Swale Heating and their 375 employees to the Group and look forward to working with the management and employees there in furthering our shared success.

"This acquisition expands Sureserve's footprint and helps support our mission, to be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and related public sector in delivering essential and affordable heating, energy savings, and compliance solutions, playing a key and progressive role in decarbonisation, always delivering for customers, employees, residents and the environment with safety, integrity and respect at the forefront of everything we do”.

Notes to editors

Sureserve is a leading energy services group that performs critical functions in homes, public and commercial buildings, with a focus on clients in the UK public sector and regulated markets.

The Group was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dartford. It currently employs some 2800 staff across the UK. It was acquired by Cap10 in July 2023.