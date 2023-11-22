US Treasury Secretary Announces New Action Against Illicit Finance

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – In a joint press conference Tuesday, attorney-general Garland, deputy-attorney general Monaco, CFTC chairman Behnam and Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen announce the treasury department's historic action,“the largest enforcement action in Treasury's history, against Binance, the world's largest virtual currency exchange, for its consistent and egregious violations of US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws.”

Protecting the US financial system, and through that, the global financial system, is core to the treasury department's mission. And, ever since Binance launched its convertible virtual currency platform, it has knowingly evaded the US laws designed to protect these systems, says Treasury Secretary Yellen.

“Over more than three years, FinCEN, OFAC, and IRS criminal investigation thoroughly investigated key aspects of Binance's activities. Our work revealed that Binance claimed to have exited the US market years ago, but actually did not, retaining US users and other significant ties with the United States. It also had critical gaps in its anti-money laundering program and practices, from a lack of risk-based procedures for various offerings to instructing staff to withhold information from law enforcement. It deliberately undermined its own sanctions monitoring controls, and it failed to report suspicious transactions.”

Treasury Secretary Yellen in her remarks noted:

“This meant Binance was allowing illicit actors to transact freely, supporting activities from child sexual abuse, to illegal narcotics, to terrorism, across more than 100,000 transactions. That includes transactions associated with terrorist groups like Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Al Qaeda, and ISIS. Binance processed these transactions, but it never filed a single suspicious activity report. It also allowed over 1.5 million virtual currency trades that violated US sanctions. So, we have taken the largest enforcement action in Treasury's history. FinCEN's settlement agreement assesses a penalty of $3.4 billion. OFAC's settlement agreement assesses a penalty of nearly $1 billion.”

Secretary Yellen outlined:

“Binance is also required to report the suspicious transactions it has failed to report to date and to establish an effective anti-money laundering program to support the global AML/CFT regime. The settlement agreements subject Binance to increased scrutiny for five years through a third-party monitor, overseen by FinCEN, who will ensure Binance's complete exit from the United States. The monitor will be able to access Binance's systems, transactions, and accounts and will review and report on all actions included in the settlement agreements. Failure to live up to these obligations could expose Binance to substantial additional penalties.

“The result of these agreements will be an end to company behaviour that has posed risks to the US financial system, US citizens, and our country's national security for too long. And let me be clear: We are also sending a message to the virtual currency industry more broadly, today and for the future.

“If virtual currency exchanges and financial technology firms wish to realize the tremendous benefits of being part of the US financial system and serving US customers, they must play by the rules. And if they do not, the US government will take action.”

According to the Treasury Secretary, Tuesday's announcement shows that Treasury is prepared to use all of its tools to carry out its crucial mandate of combatting illicit finance and protecting the US financial system.

“This will make all of us safer,” Treasury Secretary Yellen, continued:“I want to end by thanking FinCEN, OFAC, and IRS Criminal Investigation employees, who play a central role in protecting our national security. Adequate resourcing was critical to carrying out this work.”