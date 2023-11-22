Kwai Appoints Advert On Click As Its Advertising Agent For The MENA Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Joyo Technology Pte. Ltd, the owner and operator of the Kwai short-video sharing App, has revealed a contract agreement with 'Advert on Click' to manage the promotion and sale of the ad spaces on the Kwai app in the Middle East and North Africa.

Under the agreement, 'Advert on Click' will Kwai's media sales to advertisers who want to reach over19 million users in the MENA region.

Commenting on the agreement, Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of Advert on Click, said:“Kwai App has witnessed remarkable growth in the number of new users in the MENA region, in addition to a significant increase in the volume of Arabic content pumped by content creators from various Arab countries in different fields.”

“The Kwai App offers advertisers opportunities of significant impact on users in terms of the timing of display of ads or the ads broadcasting process within the user-targeted content. It also enhances interaction between users and advertisers in a manner that enables advertisers to achieve a greatest return during their advertising campaign on the Kwai App with reasonable cost,” Aldeeb added.

“Advert on Click will market the advertising spaces offered by Kwai App to its network of advertisers on the advertonclick platform and through its partnerships with other advertising agencies operating in the MENA region and beyond, with the aim of reaching the largest number of advertisers from different sectors and fields.”

According to a report released by Statista, in 2021, global spending on social media advertising amounted to nearly $116 billion, with this figure is expected to double to exceed $262 billion by 2028.

In 2020, global social media advertising spending per user was $28.30, out of which $22.4 per user was spent on mobile social media advertising, with expectations that mobile advertising spending will rise to more than $33 per user by 2025.