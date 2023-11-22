'Expressions For Sustainable Change' Key Theme Of 16Th Edition Of DIFC Art Nights 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The highly anticipated biannual art fair brings together local and international artists to explore the theme of sustainability.

The 16th edition of the popular DIFC Art Nights opens to the public on the evenings of 23 and 24 November at DIFC's Gate Village. The two-day artistic showcase centres around the theme 'Expressions for Sustainable Change' and will highlight creative works of art by local and international artists, as they showcase their interpretation of sustainability, environmental consciousness and positive change through art.

Taking place just before the UAE hosts COP28, this timely edition of DIFC Art Nights highlights DIFC's commitment to bringing art to a wider audience with sustainability in focus brought to life through an artistic lens.

Featured artists include Emirati duo Saeed Almadani and Ahmad Alattar's dynamic composition that explores the intricate connection between cultural heritage and technology through dates, Kashir Mir's ode to sustainability, showcasing how“trash” can be transformed into abstract calligraphy sculptures and a live Ebru art performance, by Daniela Waheed.

On November 23, students from the Centre of Musical Arts Senior Wind Ensemble will take to the centre stage to perform their programme of expressions for sustainable change. Arts enthusiasts will also enjoy engaging fireside chats with experts from Christie's Middle East, 1000 Miglia and Sotheby's who will explore how auction houses can help shape the future of the art world.

In keeping with the sustainability theme, daily art workshops are also being hosted at Gate Avenue, Zone D, until November 26 where visitors can learn how to transform everyday household items into works of art, including pressed flower lanterns and reusable bottle painting.

FLTRD, a premium concept store at Gate Avenue, will be hosting a fashion pop-up showcasing sustainable brands, live art demonstrations and engage in dialogue on what the future holds for circular fashion.