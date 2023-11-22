Air Arabia Takes Off From Ras Al Khaimah To Kozhikode In India

The new direct flights will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Kozhikode International Airport with a frequency of three weekly flights.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today announced the commencement of its first non-stop flight from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE to Kozhikode in Kerala, India.

Prior to the inaugural flight, which departed today, an inaugural ceremony took place at RAK International Airport in attendance of key dignitaries, including H.E. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah; Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive of Air Arabia; trade partners and other esteemed guests.

H.E. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, board member of General Civil Aviation Authority & RAK Executive Council, said:“The introduction of this new route underscores Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to advancing its aviation sector and enhancing connectivity. Air Arabia's new service aligns with our vision of developing Ras Al Khaimah's regional and international air travel which contributes significantly to the growth of our tourism sector. By providing convenient and affordable travel options for both a flourishing Indian resident community in Ras Al Khaimah as well as a thriving tourist market, we aim to attract more visitors to experience the unique offerings of Ras Al Khaimah”.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said:“We are glad to begin our new service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, further expanding our reach and providing affordable travel options to our valued passengers. This new route not only strengthens our commitment to offering convenient and value-driven travel options between both cities but also reflects the strong tourism and trade ties between both nations”.

The new direct flight will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Kozhikode International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly.

Schedule from and to Kozhikode, effective November 22, 2023 (all times local):