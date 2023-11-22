Abu Dhabi Chamber A Hosting Partner For ADIFE 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Chamber's pavilion hosts 9 companies specialized in the food and hospitality sector.

Al Qubaisi: The Chamber is an integrated umbrella for supporting all commercial activities of the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) announced its role as hosting partner in the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE 2023). The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), will begin on November 27 to the 29th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The Chamber will sign a number of cooperation agreements during ADIFE, a prominent regional and global platform for establishing partnerships and discovering investment opportunities in the F&B sector. The Chamber's pavilion at the exhibition will feature nine distinguished companies specialized in the food, beverage and hospitality industry. This aligns with the Chamber's mandate of supporting businesses, providing them with a prominent platform to showcase their commercial activities at one of the most important international exhibitions for the food industry.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“Abu Dhabi Chamber's participation in the second edition of ADIFE stems from its commitment to serve and support the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, enhancing its commercial activities, particularly in the food sector, a vital lifeline for achieving food security and enhancing economic sustainability.”

“Through our participation at ADIFE 2023 as the hosting partner, the Chamber is looking forward to providing support to companies operating in the food and beverages sector. The Chamber is keen to support F&B companies develop their businesses, discover new investment opportunities to access global markets, and learn about the latest developments and technologies in the food industry. This is in line with Abu Dhabi Chamber's new strategy which seeks to promote economic development and achieve prosperity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he added.

Food and Beverage Exports:

It is worth noting, according to reports issued by the Economic Studies and Data Sciences Department of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, food and beverages exports to Abu Dhabi during the year 2022 showed an increase of 26.5% on an annual basis, reaching a value of 4.74 billion dirhams.

Moreover, the number of exporting companies specializing in the food and hospitality sector in the Emirate reached 478 companies, exporting to 28 countries around the world during the year 2022. The five most important countries, in order, are the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and Bahrain.

The food and beverages sector is one of the vital sectors that attract investors annually, as evidenced by the 2,540 new companies operating in the sector joining the membership of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, solidifying the continued attractiveness of the sector for both entrepreneurs and prospective investors.

Encompassing more than 20 international pavilions, ADIFE 2023 exhibition is a global platform showcasing the latest innovations and the latest global technologies in the field of food manufacturing and production, with the participation of more than 600 exhibitors from about 50 countries from around the world.