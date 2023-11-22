Zofeur Offers“Pay-Per-Minute” Driver Services To Abu Dhabi For 2023 F1 Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Zofeur, the pioneering on-demand tech platform for hiring professional chauffeurs has recently launched its“Pay-per-minute” driver service in Abu Dhabi just in time for the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Visitors who have a car but prefer not to drive can now instantly hire safe and highly trained personal chauffeurs from the Zofeur mobile app to transport them in their private cars to and from the event. Now, with an added focus on safety, users can also enjoy peace of mind with all Zofeur trips being fully insured.

Zofeur now also offers the convenience of hiring a driver for one-way trips. This new feature supports diverse travel needs, encompassing inter-city travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai or vice versa, thereby adding significant flexibility and ease to Grand Prix visitor travel plans. Therefore, attendees from Dubai can now even hire a Zofeur chauffeur for a one-way trip to Abu Dhabi or hire them for their return trip to Dubai.

The brand's assurance of fully insured trips also complements its professional training and vetting of each driver, offering a premium experience that prioritizes the well-being of every customer.

The versatile platform offers a dynamic marketplace for on-demand personal chauffeurs, granting users immediate access to a vast network of professionals across the Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These chauffeurs are equipped to handle a diverse range of tasks, from personal travel needs such as after-party pickups, business meeting commutes, or inter-city travels.

About Zofeur:

Zofeur is a Dubai-based start-up founded by two friends, Bunty Monani and Ishrath Hasmin. Zofeur is the first pay-per minute chauffer service, now available in Dubai, UAE. The platform offers hire of personal chauffeurs with no minimum usage commitment and has now expanded its services to Abu Dhabi.

Zofeur can be used in several scenarios such as; to drop your personal car to and from its service if you are at work, to drive you safely home after having a few alcoholic drinks, to drop your kids to and from school if you are unavailable and many more. Zofeur offers hassle free solutions to maximize the use of your personal car. Through the application you can also remotely track your car.