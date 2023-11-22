¡Hola! Group Launches HELLO! Indo-Arabia And HELLO! Arabia In Partnership With Business Powerhouse Sudhakar Adapa.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Serial entrepreneur Sudhakar Adapa, founder and CEO of Bia Brands, has made a foray into media in partnership with the globally acclaimed ¡HOLA! Group. This collaboration brings to the GCC region two luxury lifestyle magazines, HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia.

Both publications will have a distinctive Arabian flair, featuring an array of national celebrities and newsmakers alongside international names.

Aimed at the contemporary MENA-centric reader and to maximise audience engagement, HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia will be offered in English and Arabic respectively, with a combined website. Their profile will be further raised by unmissable celebrity events, for which the brand is famous. High quality editorial content will be created across the MENA region, with offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and contributors from all major countries. The luxury print editions will be monthly, with distribution across the GCC, Lebanon, Egypt & Morocco.

As a jewel in the crown of the ¡HOLA! Group, HELLO! magazine has long been loved for its positive content and exclusive access spanning the worlds of celebrity, royalty, entertainment, philanthropy and more.

“We are delighted to bring this prestigious brand to the Gulf audience,” says Sudhakar Adapa.

¡HOLA! Group's Chairman, Eduardo Sánchez Pérez, comments:“It gives us great pleasure to welcome HELLO! Indo-Arabia and HELLO! Arabia to our big ¡HOLA! and HELLO! family, so that readers from the Gulf and wider MENA region will join us in savouring life's beautiful moments with the inspiring exclusives, news and human-interest stories they will find in these two magazines.”

Faarah Mehta has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of HELLO! Indo-Arabia. She brings with her over 20 years of publishing experience across both India and the Middle East. Accomplished commercial strategist, Samar Bawab is announced as the Group Publishing Director to drive forwards the development of the brands. Announcements on the role of Editor-in-Chief of HELLO! Arabia will be made at a later date.

About ¡HOLA!:

Since it was founded in 1944, ¡HOLA! magazine has become a reference point for the public and one of the world leaders in its field. Its long history of publishing the best pictures of celebrities and royalty has made it an international icon of glamour, accurate reporting and good quality. HELLO! and ¡HOLA! magazines have won numerous awards. The Spanish-language media company publishes 33 International editions, including the UK, in nine different languages reaching more than 25 million readers each week, along with eight websites that have more than 20 million unique users per month, and a broadcast channel with more than 14 million viewers.