America's Cup 37 Takes Place In Jeddah On November 29

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah - Asdaf News:\r

\r

America's Cup 37 (AC37) is scheduled to kick off in Jeddah next week. It will be the first time the event is held outside Spain.\r

\r

The tournament will be held between November 29 and December 2 at Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina.\r

UK, Italian, French and US teams will compete to face New Zealand, the cup title defender and the second time winner in a row, which aspires to win for the third consecutive time in Barcelona in August 2024, following the completion of the preliminary tournament in the Red Sea.\r

\r

The Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with the Saudi Sailing Federation, hosts this major event in water sports in order to acquaint young people with sailing and attract talents that can represent the Kingdom in various local, regional and international competitions. Another goal is to improve the quality of life by encouraging practicing sports, which has a fundamental impact on mental and physical health.\r

\r

The event will begin with the local water activities of the Saudi Sailing Federation, from 9 am to 11 am. Then, the International Racing Village will open and visitors will be able to also watch the official training race from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

MENAFN22112023007116015312ID1107471493