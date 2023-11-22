Famous Professor Lilac Al-Safadi Joins IKAR Holdings as President of IKONIC Education Global

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings, proudly announced the appointment of Professor Lilac A. Al-Safadi as President of IKONIC Education Global.



In her new role, Professor Al-Safadi will play a pivotal role in supporting IKAR Holdings' activities within the education sector, with a particular emphasis on establishing an innovative online university in Saudi Arabia.



Prior to joining IKAR Holdings, Professor Al-Safadi served as the President of the Saudi Electronic University and held the position of Chief National Technology Officer at Microsoft Arabia. Notably, she is the first woman to head a co-ed university in Saudi Arabia.



With over 20 years of academic and strategic leadership, Professor Al-Safadi brings a wealth of experience in IT systems, business development, consultancy, and project management. Her impressive track record includes more than 50 research papers, showcasing her commitment to scientific research and innovation.



A passionate advocate for Saudi Vision 2030, Professor Al-Safadi is known for her strategic acumen and ability to analyze business and financial models. She has actively contributed to the Saudi National Transformation Program, developing strategies, business cases, and evaluating initiatives.



Beyond her professional achievements, Professor Al-Safadi is proactive in empowering women, promoting techpreneurship, and supporting start-ups. She serves on numerous boards of directors, steering committees, and advisory boards.



Professor Al-Safadi holds a BSc degree in computer science from the College of Computer and Information Sciences, King Saud University, as well as MSc and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science from the University of Wollongong in Australia. Additionally, she earned an MBA from Management Centre Europe and is a graduate of the Saudi Oxford Leadership & Advanced Management Program and the MIT Executive Program.



IKAR Holdings is confident that Professor Lilac Al-Safadi's exceptional leadership and expertise will significantly contribute to the growth and success of IKONIC Education Global and the broader initiatives within the education industry.



British IKAR Holdings is a multi-layered group company with more than 40 companies, based in London, operating in 14 different sectors, especially energy, aviation, construction, tourism, technology, education and healthcare.



