AIM Congress 2024: Empowering Innovation and Investment through AIM Startup

(MENAFN- AIM Congress) Dubai, UAE: 22 November 2023: AIM Congress, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is preparing to welcome attendees from May 7 to 9, 2024. The theme of the event, "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development," has been carefully crafted to provide a unique space for emerging businesses and the cultivation of professional talent through modern technology, all with the overarching aim of contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous global economy.

AIM Congress places a strong emphasis on startups, leading to the introduction of AIM Startup as one of its key pillars. AIM Startup's primary objective is to bridge the gap between innovative ideas and investment opportunities. This mission is accomplished by fostering partnerships, sharing invaluable insights, and offering financial support for innovative and promising projects.

AIM Startup is not solely a hub for startups; it also serves as an excellent platform for investors and governments seeking new investment prospects that promote sustainable and innovative economic development.

This event has been meticulously designed in alignment with insights from various global business reports. These reports underscore the instrumental role that startups play in job creation, fostering innovation, and entrepreneurship, particularly in the face of critical global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and unemployment.

According to the MAGNiTT report, climate technology startups in the UAE secured approximately two-thirds of total funding from 2018 to 2022, contributing to the growth of this sector in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

The UAE leads Fortune Arabia's ranking of the top 100 publicly traded companies, providing employment opportunities for approximately 2.5 million individuals. These thriving startups and mid-sized enterprises play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable progress, presenting economic opportunities, and championing diversity, adaptability, and innovation.

Additionally, the UAE government is actively working on digital solutions to create a welcoming and supportive business environment for project owners and entrepreneurs, offering assistance throughout the various stages of development. The UAE has become a global destination and a promising hub for startups and medium-sized companies.

Startups are making significant advancements in various sectors, including education technology, financial technology, agriculture technology, and more.

The 13th edition of the AIM Congress will take place at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, and enjoys the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as its primary partner.





MENAFN22112023005032011524ID1107471480