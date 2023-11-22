Renowned Chef Pierre Gagnaire Concludes His Visit in the UAE on a Successful Note

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 22 November 2023: Chef Pierre Gagnaire, the culinary wizard behind InterContinental Dubai Festival City's Pierre's TT, has wrapped up his 1-week visit to the UAE on a successful note.

Chef Pierre's visit was a joyous celebration of culinary brilliance, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to shaping Dubai's food scene internationally. The evenings were nothing short of a flavor-packed spectacle, with guests indulging in the culinary magic crafted by Chef Pierre along Chef de Cuisine Mathieu Balbino.

Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, expressed his heartfelt thanks, saying, “Chef Pierre's visit was a real treat, and we're grateful to have had him at InterContinental Dubai Festival City. His unique dishes and passion for pushing culinary boundaries have truly contributed to transforming Dubai's food scene throughout the years.”

Chef Pierre's unique touch went beyond just crafting exceptional dishes. His passion for pushing boundaries introduced a new era of gastronomic experiences, leaving an indelible mark on the city's palate.

During Chef Pierre’s 1-week stay, guests experienced a second-to-none evening, embarking on a 5-course culinary voyage guided by himself. This opportunity allowed food enthusiasts to engage with the renowned chef thus creating an unforgettable dining experience.

In an exquisite showcase of culinary artistry, the exclusive 5-course dinner hosted a symphony of flavors curated by Chef Pierre, highlighting his artistic approach to food. The gastronomic journey commenced with the tantalizing Brittany Blue Lobster Salad Felicia (Salade de homard bleu Felicia), setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.







The culinary masterpiece unfolded with signature dishes, each meticulously crafted to exemplify Chef Pierre's commitment to transforming dining into an extraordinary experience. From the mouthwatering Scallops Ravioli with celeriac and pear (Raviole de Saint-Jacques, brunoise de poire et céleri-rave) to the heavenly crispy fillet of pollack with Sunchoke velouté and Rouille (Lieu jaune croustillant, velouté de topinambour lié d’une rouille), each dish was a testament to Chef Pierre's dedication to making food an immersive journey.

As the sun dipped below the Dubai skyline, the terrace at Pierre's TT provided a charming setting for guests to savor the final moments of Chef Pierre's visit. With stunning views of Dubai Creek and the iconic Burj Khalifa, the atmosphere was as memorable as the food journey itself.





MENAFN22112023005113011630ID1107471475