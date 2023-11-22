CALLS FOR ADDITIONAL REGULATION OF PRIVATE CREDIT MARKETS NOT NECESSARY NOR PRUDENT, AEON INVESTMENTS SAYS

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Khalid Khan, Head of Portfolio Management, Aeon Investments said: “Additional regulatory intervention, in the absence of clear evidence of market failure or emerging risks, is neither necessary nor prudent at a time when such interventions could disrupt the flow of much needed capital during a period of economic fragility. In Europe, the extant Alternative Investment Fund Manager Directive (AIFMD) framework is sufficient to allow the regulators to gather additional data regarding leverage and other risk factors and analyse the possibility of a fund or a manag¬er posing systemic risk. Despite the rapid growth of private credit assets under management, which may on surface suggest irrational exuberance, private/direct lending has not added meaningful leverage overall, but only succeeded in taking market share from traditional banks/lenders which have partially retrenched from the market.”

Recent research from Aeon Investments research (1) covering 101 senior investment managers at pension funds, insurance asset managers, family officers and wealth managers with a total of $545 billion assets under management in Europe and the Middle East, finds nearly three-quarters will increase their allocations to private debt and structured credit in the next 12 months as they respond to challenging economic conditions.

More than three-quarters (77%) of investors say private debt will become more appealing over the next two years because the asset class’s defensive characteristics contribute to risk management in times of market distress.

Responding to this growing demand, some commentators have demanded more regulation of the private credit markets to protect investors, yet Aeon Investments says such demands lack clarity on what additional regulation should entail.

Khalid said: “Even though such clamour for regulation has been growing, none of these oracles have spelt out with any clarity what these regulations should be. If the clarion call is for more transparency and more underwriting discipline, then such well-intended prognostication is always welcome. But if the call is simply for a more restrictive regulatory regime, then it will needlessly stifle the market.”



Aeon Investments exercises prudence and discipline in every aspect of its lending process from underwriting to loan structuring and monitoring. This includes matching the liquidity arrangements of the funds with the liquidity profile of its lending activity, to undertaking rigorous borrower due diligence and risk-aware credit underwriting procedures on any loans it originates.



It is also committed to incorporating ESG factors into its investment decisions, which in turn help uncover risks that could impact collateral, structure, and portfolio performance. This commitment also enables it to gain insights into further risk management layers, building in an enhanced level of scrutiny on all investments.





MENAFN22112023005559012273ID1107471467