DBWC applies global best practices to boost sustainability of women entrepreneurs’ businesses

November 22, 2023:

The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) remains steadfast in its commitment to championing global best practices that foster sustainability and growth among women entrepreneurs with a strategic focus on to broaden the commercial scope for women entrepreneurs, uncover new opportunities, and strengthen their active presence across diverse business sectors.

This commitment was underscored during the conclusion of the inaugural UAE Inter-Businesswomen Councils Forum, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council in collaboration with the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) , the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), and CCI France UAE - Women Empowerment Committee. The forum organized in partnership with the Emirates Development Bank, centred around the theme "How to Thrive in a Sustainable Economy."

A Catalyst for Collaboration

Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager at Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), highlighted the UAE Inter-Businesswomen Councils Forum as a proactive platform that facilitated robust discussions, effective communication, and the exchange of insights and experiences among businesswomen. Emphasizing the significance of the panel discussions, Halabi noted their role in guiding businesswomen toward sustainable growth strategies, sound investment decisions, and advancements in AI—an essential component in the success of women entrepreneurs in today’s digital economy.

Halabi stated that the Forum aims to showcase DBWC's mission and ongoing commitment in empowering businesswomen to demonstrate their capabilities and talents on the business landscape, which, in turn, assists them in developing their ventures and companies.

Looking Ahead: Second Edition in Dubai

The anticipation for the second edition of the UAE Inter-Businesswomen Councils Forum is already building up. The second edition of the event will be hosted in Dubai in 2024, with the DBWC eager to exert its utmost efforts to create a distinctive forum. Given Dubai’s cutting-edge position as a supporter of the entrepreneurial sector, the Council is working to reinforce the event’s pivotal role in providing a space for empowering women entrepreneurs from Dubai and across the UAE.

The upcoming forum is poised to assist women entrepreneurs in achieving their goals and aspirations, enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of their businesses, boosting the growth of their ventures, and elevating their leadership capacities.

The inaugural forum witnessed a substantial turnout of women entrepreneurs, featuring three discussion panels that explored key issues related to the theme "How to Thrive in a Sustainable Economy." Expert panellists delved into financial literacy, technology and AI applications across different business sectors, and new trends and opportunities for entrepreneurs and companies. The DBWC remains dedicated to driving impactful initiatives that propel women entrepreneurs toward sustained success and leadership in the dynamic business landscape.





