28 Sports Events, including 6 International Championships, to take place in Dubai within One Week

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) 28 various sports events, including 6 international championships, will take place during this weekend in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, and with distinctive participation of various classes of society from UAE & overseas; top of these sports events are: Dubai Muscle Show, the United International Baseball League, Dubai International Parachuting Championships, Juniors Tennis Championship, the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Spartan Challenge, Dubai Running Challenge and the Epee International Fencing Championship.



Dubai Muscle Show is on the top of the international events’ list. It is the biggest of its kind, which will take place at an area of 26 thousand square/meter in Dubai World Trade Center from 24th to 26th Nov. 2023 with participation of 3000 persons of 40 countries from the various continents of the world; among them are 600 athletes who are professionals in bodybuilding competitions. The event attracts more than 35 thousand visitors from UAE & overseas. 400 prominent global exhibiting companies which are specialized in sports, nutrition, fitness & bodybuilding equipment, will present their latest products.



The United International Baseball League, the first ever professional baseball league in the Middle East & the Indian Subcontinent, will be organized with participation of elite of baseball stars; top of them are prominent players from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Uganda & Palestine. The competitions of this League are scheduled on Friday 24th & Saturday 25th Nov. at Dubai International Stadium.



The 7th edition of Dubai International Parachuting Championships will be launched Wednesday 22nd Nov. with participation of elite of world teams of both genders, and it will be organized by the Emirates Aerosports Federation at Ski Dive Dubai Club. The Juniors Tennis International Championship continues at Dubai Tennis Stadium with participation of more than 400 male & female players from the various countries of the world, who will compete in individual & double categories.



The 5th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place at Al-Nasr Sports Club with participation of 350 female players among them are 150 female players from 15 various countries; top of whom are the Ukrainian champion who has won bronze medal in the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships besides players from the USA National Team & Kazakhstan National Team, in addition to other players of 10 clubs from Dubai who will compete in different categories from the age of 4 to 20 years old. The Epee International Fencing Championship is scheduled on 25th & 26th Nov. at the Citizens School in Al-Safa Road.



Hatta will host the Spartan Race, one of the toughest endurance races in the globe, which will be held on 25th & 26th Nov. among the mountains & valleys of the wonderful areas of Hatta. Racers will compete in professionals, amateurs & beginners’ categories which are classified into three different distances; as follows: the 21 km Half Marathon for Professionals / 10 km Super Race / 5 km Sprint Race besides Children Race. The event comprises 35 obstacles; the most exciting in the challenge competitions.



The Mirdif City Center Family Race will be organized by the 9714 Sports Events Co. on 25th Nov. 2023 with participation of huge numbers of contestants who will compete in two different distances; these are: 2.5 km open distance and the 800 M which is allocated for children from 7 to 10 years old. Racers will enjoy running in the corridors of the Shopping Center.



Dubai Open Gymnastics Academies Championship, the first of its kind which aims to boost the common efforts to attract & develop talents in Gymnastics sport, will be organized by the Stamina 11 Academy from 24th to 26th Nov. at the Academy’s premises in Dubai Studios City with participation of 600 male & female players of various ages & multi-nationalities from 10 different academies. Participants are classified into six technical levels, and they will compete in eight categories from the age of 6 to 14 years old.



The Fortuna Badminton Championship continues at the court of Fortuna Sports Academy in Deira, while Dasa Schools Race will take place at The Sevens Stadium. Dubai Padel Cup will be held at the World Padel Academy in Al-Quoz, and Dubai Harbour Night Running is scheduled at Dubai Harbour Port. The Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship Cycling Challenge to be held at Al-Qudra. The Emirates Open Squash Championship will be arranged at the Indian Club in Dubai.

Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Federation Swimming Cup on 24th Nov. and the Speedo Swimming Championship on 25th & 26th Nov. The Crypto Boxing Championship will be held at the Ramee Dream Hotel in the Business Bay. The MINA Football Cup’s Qualifiers will take place at Jebel Ali Sports Center.



Hit the Disc Boxing Championship is arranged at the Queen Elizabeth 2 at the Yacht and Boat Club in Rashid Port. The Community Running Race is organized at Dubai Water Canal, and the Tomorrow Cycling Race will be held at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smarts University. The Community Run for Health and Fitness Awareness to be held at the Ripe Market in Dubai Police Academy. The MAF Running Race to take place on the track around the Golf Course at the Meydan area, and the Apex Swimming Championship to be held at the Academy’s premises in Al- Wasl.

The Cigna Running and Fitness Race will be held at the Kite Beach, and Dubai Local Rowing Race to be held at Al-Jaddaf. The Yoga Activity is organized at Al-Qudra Yoga Centre, and the National Day Polo Cup will be held at Al-Habtoor Polo Club and Resort. The Alpine Ski Race will take place at the Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates. Dubai Running Challenge, the biggest sports event of its kind in terms of the numbers of participants, is held at Sheikh Zayed Road.





MENAFN22112023007179015428ID1107471408