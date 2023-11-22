Nissan collaborates with Dubai TV for latest season of X Factor

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (22 November 2023) – Driven by its core principle of daring to do what others don’t, Nissan has ventured into the entertainment realm, empowering talents who are set to defy ordinary in the latest season of X Factor. The collaboration with Dubai TV, sees Nissan power the latest season of the famed talent show, as it makes a bold comeback to TV screens across the region with a new host and panel of distinguished judges.



With the show’s eagerly awaited PRIME episodes commencing this week, judges including Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama, renowned Egyptian singer Angham, and popular Kuwaiti songster Abdullah Al Ruwaished, were seen arriving to the studio in the race-inspired Patrol NISMO, followed closely behind by contestants in the all-new 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL. The show’s highly anticipated return has been made even more special, with Nissan carrying out a series of marketing activities, across online and offline channels.



Abdulilah Wazni, Director of Marketing and Customer Experience for Nissan in the Middle East, said: “Designed as a Premium Urban Crossover, the all-new 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL is built to defy ordinary and offer drivers a host of segment-leading features and technologies. Our collaboration with Dubai TV and X Factor, echoes similar sentiments, with the talent show urging contestants to go against the grain, challenge the status quo, and set new benchmarks for talent in the Middle East.”



In the coming weeks, and as the competition continues to intensify, select participants will go head-to-head, showcasing their talent and defying ordinary for the opportunity to be crowned the winner of the show and take home an all-new 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL.



Sara Al Jarman, Head of TV Channel and Radio, at Dubai Media Incorporated, said: “The personality, the genuine presence, the charisma, the stylish look, the smart way of interacting and dealing with the audience, the art of coping with pressure and facing competition challenges, the ability of winning the audience and emotionally influencing them on stage and in real life… all these elements are essential to consider when estimating a promising talent and identifying the perfect X Factor”.



“The talent show, X Factor, brings a valuable addition to Dubai TV programs grid and aligns with Dubai Media long-term business strategy as our main goal is to keep our Arabic audience engaged, entertained and inspired in the midst of the fast-paced changing world”, added Al Jarman.



Throughout the course of the show, Nissan will be accompanying participants in their exciting journey on the X Factor show as part of the ongoing collaboration with Dubai TV. Filmed in Dubai, participants will hone their skills across several weeks while exploring all that the UAE has to offer on board a fleet of Nissan vehicles, led by the all-new 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL.



The all-new 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, which has earned its reputation for offering customers innovative safety, convenience, and comfort features since its regional launch earlier this year, is available at Nissan's partner network across the Middle East.





