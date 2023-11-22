Embrace the spirit of UAE 52nd Union Day celebrations at The Green Planet Dubai's Nature Park

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 November 2023: The Green Planet™ Dubai, the only indoor tropical rainforest in the Middle East, invites UAE residents and visitors to celebrate the 52nd UAE Union Day at its outdoor ‘Nature Park’, with a series of engaging eco-friendly activities and exhibits from Friday, 1st December to Sunday 3rd December 2023 that embrace the spirit of the nation while promoting education and environmental awareness.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' in 2023, children can actively contribute to environmental conservation through the Nature Park's outdoor seed planting activity under the theme 'Today for Tomorrow,' emphasizing the significance of preparing for a greener future today.

And that’s not all! Guests are welcomed to adorn themselves with beautiful, nature-themed henna art, thanks to the talented artists who will be present during this special occasion. Meanwhile, kids are welcomed to participate in UAE Union Day-themed arts and crafts activities, such as colouring, painting, origami and bracelet-making sessions.

Furthermore, families are welcome to take memorable pictures for their little ones with The Green Planet Dubai’s friendly animal mascots that will greet all young fans from Friday, 1st December to Sunday 3rd December 2023 at 11:00AM, 12:00PM, 4:00PM and 5:00PM.

In the spirit of UAE Union Day, The Green Planet Dubai will be adorned with UAE flags and decorations, creating a special atmosphere throughout the biodome and Nature Park. Additionally, foodies will enjoy a delicious Arabic mix sharing platter for two, featuring authentic dishes such as Fattoush Salad, Falafel, Rakakat, Shish Tawook, Beef kebabs, Zaatar Manakish along with fries.





