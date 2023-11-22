Argentina deals with economic challenges following Javier Milei's election victory

(MENAFN) The aftermath of President-elect Javier Milei's election victory in Argentina has triggered heightened attention to the nation's economic indicators, with the exchange rate of the peso against the U.S. dollar taking center stage. Many Argentines, grappling with triple-digit inflation, closely monitored the currency's value as a crucial barometer of the country's economic health. Leandro Francisco Diana, a 26-year-old hardware store owner in Buenos Aires, exemplifies the widespread concern as he checked the dollar's price on his phone upon waking up after the election.



Argentina has faced economic challenges, including a significant depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar over the past year. Inflation is a major concern, with an annual rate exceeding 140%, leading to uncertainty and pre-election behaviors such as stockpiling goods and long queues at gas stations to anticipate potential post-election price hikes. President-elect Milei, an outsider and right-wing populist, secured victory with promises of drastic measures to address inflation, including substantial public spending cuts and the potential dollarization of the economy.



The morning after his election win, Milei acknowledged the deep-seated nature of inflation, stating that it might take up to half of his four-year term to implement effective solutions. He accused the Central Bank of irresponsibly printing money to fund public spending, contributing to the inflationary pressures. The uncertainty surrounding Milei's proposed measures and their potential impact on the economy has left many Argentines closely monitoring developments, particularly in the realm of currency values and inflation rates.



The "blue dollar," representing the parallel retail market exchange rate, saw an increase of approximately 13% in the wake of Milei's victory. While a major run on the currency did not materialize immediately, concerns persist regarding the economic implications of the upcoming administration's policies. The new government's approach to addressing inflation and stabilizing the currency will play a pivotal role in shaping Argentina's economic trajectory in the coming years.

