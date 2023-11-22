OpenAI change to for-profit model causes struggles to CEO

(MENAFN) OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, was initially established as a nonprofit with the intention of avoiding undue influence from commercial interests. However, its subsequent transition to a for-profit model retained a unique structure where the controlling shareholder remains the nonprofit OpenAI Inc., governed by a board of directors. This distinctive setup became a focal point when four board members, including the chief scientist, two external tech entrepreneurs, and an academic, ousted CEO Sam Altman, leading to an internal upheaval that has jeopardized the organization's future.



Unlike major tech companies like Meta and Google, which typically grant founders ultimate control through a special class of voting shares, OpenAI's governance structure is notably different. The original nonprofit mission aimed to develop artificial intelligence that is "generally smarter than humans," but debates have arisen regarding potential conflicts between this mission and the company's growing commercial success.



The unique board structure of OpenAI, characterized by a mix of internal and external stakeholders, raises questions about the alignment of interests and decision-making dynamics within the organization. Sarah Kreps, the director of Cornell University's Tech Policy Institute, highlighted the idealistic belief that alignment would prevent conflicts, emphasizing that issues surfaced as AI technology advanced rapidly, attracting new investments and potentially altering the organization's trajectory.



The ousting of Sam Altman, a prominent figure in the AI community, has prompted internal discontent and brought attention to the governance intricacies that distinguish OpenAI from its counterparts in the tech industry. The episode underscores the challenges associated with balancing commercial success, ethical considerations, and the original nonprofit mission in an evolving landscape of artificial intelligence development.

