Global climate crisis hits developing nations hard

(MENAFN) The impact of the global climate crisis on developing nations is vividly illustrated by recent extreme weather events, such as the devastating monsoon season in India and the tropical storms that battered Libya and African nations. In the mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh, India, Sunil Kumar, a waste collector, lost his home and livelihood as heavy monsoon rains triggered destructive floods. The 2022 monsoon season in India resulted in 428 deaths and over USD1.42 billion in property damage. The experiences of communities like Bhiuli underscore the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable regions.



These events highlight the urgency for global action on climate change, with a particular focus on addressing the challenges faced by developing nations. Historically, these nations have contributed less to climate change, emitting fewer greenhouse gases compared to developed countries. However, they often bear the brunt of the consequences of global warming, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and economic disparities.



Efforts to address the plight of developing nations gained momentum at the annual United Nations climate talks (COP27) last year, culminating in the agreement to establish a "loss and damage fund." This fund aims to provide financial support to countries dealing with the aftermath of extreme weather events linked to climate change. However, the details of the fund, including its size, contributors, administration, and other key aspects, remain unresolved.



The lack of progress in finalizing the loss and damage fund has raised concerns about the effectiveness of global initiatives in supporting the most vulnerable nations. Developing countries, which have long advocated for meaningful action on climate justice, face ongoing challenges in securing the necessary commitments and resources. As extreme weather events continue to intensify, the need for urgent and comprehensive solutions becomes increasingly apparent.



This article is part of the India Climate Journalism Program, a collaborative effort between The Associated Press, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, and the Press Trust of India, aiming to enhance climate change reporting and awareness in India.

