Indigenous Australian promise silence following unsuccessful referendum

(MENAFN) In the wake of a resounding "No" vote in the landmark referendum, Indigenous Australian leaders are urging a week of silence and reflection. The referendum sought to amend the constitution to formally recognize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people and establish an Indigenous advisory body, the "Voice to Parliament." With over 60 percent of Australians rejecting the proposal, Indigenous leaders express bitter disappointment and highlight the irony of the refusal to acknowledge the First Peoples whose connection to the land spans over 60,000 years.



Australia's first referendum in almost 25 years faced the challenge of securing a national majority and majorities in at least four states to pass. Unfortunately, all six states rejected the constitutional amendment, dealing a significant blow to reconciliation efforts and tarnishing Australia's global image in terms of its treatment of Indigenous communities. Unlike countries with comparable histories, such as Canada and New Zealand, Australia has not formally recognized or established a treaty with its First Peoples.



In response to the referendum outcome, Indigenous leaders plan to lower the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flag to half-mast for the week, symbolizing a period of reflection and mourning. The article will delve into the broader implications of this setback for reconciliation efforts, exploring the historical context, the challenges faced by Australia's Indigenous communities, and the socio-economic disparities that persist. It will also consider the global perspective and how this outcome might impact Australia's standing on the international stage concerning the rights and recognition of its First Nations people.



MENAFN22112023000045015687ID1107471385