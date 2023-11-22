Argentina wins 1-0 over Brazil in tumultuous 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

(MENAFN) In a tumultuous 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday, defending champions Argentina emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over South American rivals Brazil.



The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro witnessed a half-hour delay due to pre-match crowd violence, leading to clashes between Brazilian police and Argentina fans in the stands.



Argentina's star player, Lionel Messi, along with his teammates, attempted to pacify the situation before eventually retreating to the locker room at Maracana.



Amidst the chaos, Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's goalkeeper, approached the stands, attempting to disarm a Brazilian police officer holding a baton while Argentina fans faced aggression.



Despite the off-field disturbances, visitors Argentina secured a 1-0 win, with Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi scoring the decisive goal through a header in the second half. Brazil found themselves down to 10 men when Joelinton was red-carded in the 81st minute for pushing Rodrigo de Paul.



"It was bad because we saw how they were beating people," Messi stated.



"We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, it could have ended in tragedy," the 36-year-old striker also said.

