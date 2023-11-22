DP World Australia achieves notable progress to regain operations following cyber assault

(MENAFN) DP World Australia, a subsidiary of the global ports operator DP World based in Dubai, is making significant strides in restoring landside freight operations after a cyber security incident on Friday. Activating a comprehensive business continuity plan, the company is ensuring the flow of essential freight while diligently testing key systems crucial for resuming normal operations. In response to the cyber incident, DP World Australia has restricted access to its ports, with a focus on containing the situation and assessing potential data access and theft. The company is investigating the nature of the breach and its impact on personal information, engaging the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.



With container terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Fremantle, DP World Australia plays a pivotal role in the country's trade, managing almost 40percent of goods flowing in and out of Australia. The cyber incident, deemed serious and ongoing by Australia's Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cyber Security, Clare O'Neil, has prompted heightened scrutiny and proactive measures to mitigate disruptions. As DP World Australia navigates this cybersecurity challenge, the article will delve into the implications for the nation's ports, the ongoing investigation, and the measures taken to safeguard against data breaches. It will explore the broader context of cybersecurity in the maritime industry and the critical role played by global ports operators in ensuring the security and continuity of supply chains.





