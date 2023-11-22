Oil prices stabilize amid desires of US easing restriction on Venezuelan Crude

(MENAFN) Oil prices remained steady on Tuesday, recovering from a more than 1 percent decline the previous day, as optimism emerged regarding the potential easing of United States sanctions on Venezuelan crude exports. The market also responded to diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating the Israel-Hamas conflict, alleviating concerns about global supply disruptions. Brent, the leading benchmark for global oil, traded 0.03 percent higher at USD89.68 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the key indicator for United States crude, dipped 0.15 percent to USD86.53 a barrel.



Monday saw Brent settle 1.36 percent lower at USD89.65, and WTI closed down 1.17 percent at USD86.66. Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at Oanda, noted that diplomatic efforts contributed to a tentative calm, easing immediate fears of disruptions in global crude supplies. However, Moya emphasized that the pullback in crude prices lacks a key catalyst to prevent the oil market from remaining tight in the short term.



The potential for a breakthrough in diplomatic talks between Venezuela's government and opposition further influenced market sentiment. Talks, set to resume, could lead to the easing of sanctions, particularly if they contribute to a positive outcome in the 2024 election, as suggested by President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela, holding the world's largest crude reserves, could benefit from sanctions relief, expanding its ability to export oil to more markets. Sanctions were initially imposed following Maduro's re-election in 2018.



The article will explore the intricate dynamics affecting oil prices, including the role of geopolitical developments, diplomatic initiatives, and the potential implications of eased sanctions on Venezuelan crude. It will provide a comprehensive analysis of how these factors intertwine to shape the current state of the oil market, offering insights into the industry's near-term outlook.



