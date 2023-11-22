Ruble’s share in Russian trade with Tajikistan exceeds 80 percent in first half of 2023

(MENAFN) The share of the ruble in Russia’s trade with Tajikistan exceeded 80 percent in the first six months of the current year, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin reported to news outlets on Tuesday after a gathering with his Tajik equivalent Emomali Rahmon in the Russian capital Moscow.



As declared by the Russian president, trade income among both nations soared by 18.3 percent in 2022 and has been increasing more since, with transactions made in national currencies on a large scale.



“National currencies occupy an increasingly important place in mutual settlements between our countries. In particular, the share of the ruble in commercial transactions in the first half of this year reached an impressive 83 percent,” declared Putin, also mentioning that the two nations are dynamically functioning on constructing fresh channels among their respective banking institutions to make financial collaboration more suitable. He stressed that since 2022, the two Russian as well as Tajik civilians are able to make cross-border money transmissions via the Russian payment system.



Putin also stated that Russia is between the main investors in the Tajik economy, with more than 300 initiatives working in the Central Asian nation. He emphasized that numerous Russian firms are intrigued by boosting relations with Tajik companies in the mining sphere.



“We see good prospects in the mining industry. Russian companies are interested in joint geological exploration and production of uranium, as well as rare and rare earth metals, including lithium, with Tajik partners,” Putin noted, further declaring that Russia’s Rosatom has lately finished a big overhaul task at an industrial uranium processing location in Tajikistan.

