Wall Street banks, investment funds ‘pessimistic’ in regards of economic development

(MENAFN) Top executives from major Wall Street banks and global investment managers, overseeing trillions of dollars in assets, are sounding a note of pessimism about the global economy. The combination of ongoing geopolitical conflicts, a burgeoning US budget deficit, and elevated interest rates is adding to concerns about the already decelerating global economic growth.



During a panel session at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, voiced his pessimism for the global economy in 2024. He emphasized that the impact of monetary policies and the global economic landscape will be significant in the coming years, contingent upon maintaining peace and fostering a healthy competitive environment.



The Israel-Gaza conflict, which has escalated into a major humanitarian crisis, is contributing to heightened uncertainty in a global economy grappling with persistent inflation and rising borrowing costs. Citigroup Chief Executive Jane Fraser acknowledged the challenging circumstances, stating that it's "hard not to be pessimistic" given the backdrop of recent events, including the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Israel and its ongoing repercussions.



Larry Fink, Chief Executive of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, anticipates that higher interest rates will persist. Fink expressed the view that the US economy is unlikely to experience either a "hard or soft landing" next year. He highlighted the inflationary impact of substantial fiscal stimulus entering the economy.



This article will delve into the nuanced perspectives of these financial leaders, exploring the factors contributing to their pessimism and the broader implications for the global economy. It will analyze the specific concerns raised by Ray Dalio, Jane Fraser, and Larry Fink, examining the potential ramifications of geopolitical tensions, fiscal stimulus, and ongoing conflicts on financial markets and economic stability. As these influential figures navigate a landscape of uncertainty, their insights offer a lens into the challenges and risks shaping the economic outlook for the coming year.



