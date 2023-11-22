Russia’s economy may outperform current forecasts

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov expressed optimism that Russia's economy has the potential to outperform current forecasts.



As stated by him, the increase of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) might stand at 3 percent by the end of 2023 because of a “responsible” financial policy as well as sturdy domestic demand. Siluanov highlighted that Western sanctions since 2014 have caused Russia’s self-sufficiency in food security, continuing that the nation is going to carry on to “invest” in its “economic independence.”



“Russia is a global economic player and there is no escape from this. All countries dealing with us must understand this,” the minister stated.



The European Commission (EC) last week notably surged its increase prediction for the Russian economy from its May projection of 0.9 percent to 2 percent in 2023. In its edited estimation, the EC affirmed that the nation’s GDP was expected to recoil as a result of “stronger-than-earlier expected domestic demand underpinned by fiscal stimulus.”



The EC’s prediction is less than the newest projection by Russia’s Economy Ministry, which once more increased its GDP forecast and now anticipates the economy to surge by 2.9 percent in the current year.



Previously, Andrey Klepach, the head economist at the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF, estimated that the Russian economy might grow by 3.3 percent by the conclusion of 2023.

